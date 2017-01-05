Theresa May to make major Brexit speech after EU ambassador resignation

Prime Minister Theresa May Credit: PA

Theresa May is preparing to make a major speech on Brexit amid accusations by the outgoing EU ambassador that the Government lacks an exit strategy. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis are contributing to the speech, which is expected later in January. The Prime Minister will reportedly say Britain will pull out of the single market if the European Union fails to make concessions on freedom of movement, although No 10 sources insisted the claims were speculation. Mrs May moved swiftly to draw a line under the row sparked by the surprise resignation of UK permanent representative Sir Ivan Rogers by agreeing his replacement within 36 hours of his notice to quit.

He is being succeeded next week by career diplomat Sir Tim Barrow, a former ambassador to Russia described by No 10 as a "seasoned and tough negotiator" who will help the Government make a success of Brexit. The appointment was welcomed by Labour but Ukip said the role should have been given to a "committed Brexiteer". In a fiery resignation letter, Sir Ivan had hit out at the "ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking" of politicians and said civil servants still did not know the Government's plans for Brexit. It sparked a war of words, with prominent Brexiteers Iain Duncan Smith and Peter Lilley accusing the diplomat of "sour grapes" while former senior civil servant Lord Ricketts attacked the "denigration" of the long-serving mandarin.

