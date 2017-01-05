Theresa May to visit Donald Trump 'in spring'

Theresa May will visit new US president Donald Trump in spring this year, after preparatory December meetings between key staff from Downing Street and the president-elect's team, the Prime Minister's office has confirmed.

The Prime Minister's joint chiefs of staff, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, visited the US last month to develop links with Mr Trump's team.

The trip was part of Mrs May's efforts to build a relationship with the businessman ahead of his inauguration on January 20.

The source said: "This was part of a process leading towards the PM's first visit with President-elect Trump.

"During the second phone call with president-elect Trump, the Prime Minister suggested it would be a good idea for key staff from both teams to meet. President-elect Trump agreed this would be useful.

"We are pleased to have been able to make that happen and the Prime Minister looks forward to visiting the new president in the spring."