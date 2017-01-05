- ITV Report
-
Theresa May to visit Donald Trump 'in spring'
Theresa May will visit new US president Donald Trump in spring this year, after preparatory December meetings between key staff from Downing Street and the president-elect's team, the Prime Minister's office has confirmed.
The Prime Minister's joint chiefs of staff, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, visited the US last month to develop links with Mr Trump's team.
The trip was part of Mrs May's efforts to build a relationship with the businessman ahead of his inauguration on January 20.
The source said: "This was part of a process leading towards the PM's first visit with President-elect Trump.
"During the second phone call with president-elect Trump, the Prime Minister suggested it would be a good idea for key staff from both teams to meet. President-elect Trump agreed this would be useful.
"We are pleased to have been able to make that happen and the Prime Minister looks forward to visiting the new president in the spring."
The relationship between Mrs May and Mr Trump is seen as key as she attempts to reshape the UK's role in the world as she brings it out of the EU.
But the visit of Mr Timothy and Ms Hill may have proved a little awkward given their public criticism of Mr Trump on social media prior to taking up their roles.
Ms Hill posted last December: "Donald Trump is a chump", while Mr Timothy wrote in March: "American politics was depressing enough before Trump took off," and said he "didn't want any 'reaching out'" to Trump.
Efforts to build links have been highlighted because of Mr Trump's close ties to Nigel Farage, who in November embarrassed Mrs May after being pictured in a lift with the president-elect in his New York skyscraper.
Later, Mr Trump shocked Westminster with a late-night tweet suggesting Mr Farage would do a "great job" as ambassador to the US - a suggestion brushed off by Downing Street who insisted there was "no vacancy".