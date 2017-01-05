Transgender woman remanded in male prison found dead in cell

An investigation has been launched following the death of a transgender female inmate in an all-male prison.

Jenny Swift was found dead on December 30 at 12.40am in her cell at Category B HMP Doncaster men's prison where she had been remanded five weeks before on an attempted murder charge.

Staff and paramedics attempted CPR but she was pronounced dead at 1.10am, the Prison Service said.

Swift, 49, from Seaforth in Sefton, Merseyside, was charged with attempted murder after Eric Flanagan, 26, was found with multiple stab wounds in Balby, Doncaster, on November 15.

She was remanded in custody at Doncaster Magistrates' Court two days later. Mr Flanagan died a month after the incident.

A Prison Services spokeswoman said: "As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

The inquiry into Mr Flanagan's dead is ongoing, police said.

A friend of Ms Swift, who was previously known as Jonathan, told the Sheffield Star that she asked to be put in a women's prison but the request was denied.

Female hormones, that Ms Swift had been taking for three years, were not made available to her in prison, the friend claimed.

The friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "Jenny said that not having [the medication] was making her legs shake, making her feel sad and ill - she said it was like coming off drugs. It made her miserable."