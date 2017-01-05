US paper 'embarrassed' over front page male sign blunder

The original cover (left), and the corrected version Credit: Washington Post Express

A US tabloid is "very embarrassed" after it accidentally illustrated its women's rights front cover with a male sign. The Washington Post Express's striking pink cover showed an aerial view of a rally with people marching in the shape of the Mars symbol for men. Readers were quick to point out the blunder within hours of the paper being distributed to tens of thousands of city commuters Thursday morning.

Twitter user Kimberley Betsill shared a photo of the front page and wrote: "Shout out to The Washington Post Express who accidentally put the MALE symbol for the WOMAN'S march on their cover today." Monica McLaughlin added: "As a magazine designer I'm literally having second hand heart palpitations over that WaPo Express cover."

