- ITV Report
US paper 'embarrassed' over front page male sign blunder
A US tabloid is "very embarrassed" after it accidentally illustrated its women's rights front cover with a male sign.
The Washington Post Express's striking pink cover showed an aerial view of a rally with people marching in the shape of the Mars symbol for men.
Readers were quick to point out the blunder within hours of the paper being distributed to tens of thousands of city commuters Thursday morning.
Twitter user Kimberley Betsill shared a photo of the front page and wrote: "Shout out to The Washington Post Express who accidentally put the MALE symbol for the WOMAN'S march on their cover today."
Monica McLaughlin added: "As a magazine designer I'm literally having second hand heart palpitations over that WaPo Express cover."
A spokesperson apologised for the blunder via Twitter and quickly shared an image of "how the cover should have looked".
The paper, which has the same owner as The Washington Post, wrote: "We made a mistake on our cover this morning and we're very embarrassed.
"We erroneously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol."
It added that the paper would be "including a corrected image in tomorrow's paper".
The Women's March on Washington DC is due to take place on 21 January, the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated.