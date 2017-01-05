- ITV Report
-
Will.i.am has an 'arsenal of music' for UK Voice winner
Will.i.am has claimed the next winner of The Voice UK will have all the support necessary to become a hit.
The founding member and frontman of the Black Eyed Peas - who has appeared on every episode of the programme since it started in 2012 - said the winner of the new series will be treated to "an arsenal of music".
He told Good Morning Britain: "I have faith and confidence that... the artist will be looked after and they'll be able to pair them up with songwriters and producers.
"I already have an arsenal of music ready. Up until now we never really had songs - we were turning blindly not knowing. 'I'm turning for this singer because we have this hit ready.' So we didn't really have hits in the bag."
ITV have lined up a mixture of old and new faces for the rebooted format, which begins on Saturday.
Alongside will.i.am will be fellow judges Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale.
"Now, Gavin's on board - he's a songwriter and producer - [and] I have a whole bunch of magic nuggets in my bag."
The singer, who has sold over 9.4 million singles in the UK, has credited the new lineup for eyeing up potential stars.
"Gavin is as smooth as butter as far as the way he pitches and instils confidence in the singers.
"Jennifer Hudson is beyond diva status. I love her personality. She's witty, bouncy, sassy, fierce and a sweetheart.
"Mr legend Tom Jones. [He's] the centre of gravity. It's amazing to have that guy back on the panel."
- The Voice UK is on ITV this Saturday at 8pm