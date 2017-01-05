Will.i.am has an 'arsenal of music' for UK Voice winner

Will.i.am has claimed the next winner of The Voice UK will have all the support necessary to become a hit.

The founding member and frontman of the Black Eyed Peas - who has appeared on every episode of the programme since it started in 2012 - said the winner of the new series will be treated to "an arsenal of music".

He told Good Morning Britain: "I have faith and confidence that... the artist will be looked after and they'll be able to pair them up with songwriters and producers.

"I already have an arsenal of music ready. Up until now we never really had songs - we were turning blindly not knowing. 'I'm turning for this singer because we have this hit ready.' So we didn't really have hits in the bag."

ITV have lined up a mixture of old and new faces for the rebooted format, which begins on Saturday.