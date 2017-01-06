Antarctica rift to create one of biggest icebergs ever recorded

The massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf has been keenly watched by scientists. Credit: NASA

One of the largest icebergs in history is set to be created when a vast expansion of ice breaks away from Antarctica. The rapid growth of a rift in December has left only 20km of ice preventing the 5,000 sq km iceberg from floating clear in early 2017. The iceberg will be almost four times the size of Cornwall (1,349 sq km) and nearly as big as Yorkshire (6,066 sq km).

The rift has expanded rapidly since being photographed by air in November. Credit: NASA

The breakaway is set to occur on the most northern major shelf in Antarctica, Larsen C, which floats at the edge of the western section of the world's most southerly continent. UK-based scientists who are researching the effects of a warming climate on the 350m-thick Larsen C ice shelf said the event will "fundamentally change the landscape of the Antarctic Peninsula".

The marked circle identifies the region housing the Larsen C ice shelf. Credit: Google Maps