Bank of England economist: Brexit criticism is 'fair cop'

Chief economist at the Bank of England Andrew Haldane Credit: Bank of England

Economic forecasters had a “Michael Fish moment” over their mistaken Brexit predictions, the chief economist at the Bank of England has said. Andrew Haldane said it was "fair cop" to say the profession was "to some degree in crisis". Mr Haldane compared the banking crisis to an infamous October 1987 weather forecast by BBC meteorologist Michael Fish, who wrongly denied claims a hurricane was going to hit Britain. Hours after he said there was no hurricane coming "but it will be very windy in Spain" there was devastation across the UK that claimed 18 lives. Mr Haldane said his team now face having to predict how the British economy will perform despite the "unknowable" outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

BBC weather presenter Michael Fish Credit: PA

Speaking at an event organised by the Institute for Government, Mr Haldane said the performance of the economy since the referendum had been a "surprise" and admitted several forecasts in recent years had been missed. "It is fair cop to say the profession is to some degree in crisis," he said. He referred to failures in economic forecasting from the Great Depression in the 1930s to the Great Recession in 2008 when warnings were not heeded. Asked why the BoE had forecast a "hurricane" for the economy that did not materialise, Mr Haldane replied: "It's been very windy in Spain."

Mr Haldane said the criticism was Credit: Bank of England