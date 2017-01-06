Bernie Ecclestone hints British Grand Prix could disappear from F1 calendar for a year

Bernie Ecclestone has hinted that the British Grand Prix could disappear from the Formula One calendar for a year while the future of the race is decided.

It comes after the owners of Silverstone, the long-standing home of the event, revealed it is considering dropping the race due to the increased cost of running it.

Following that revelation Formula One Chief Executive Eccestone told ITV News that he did not want to lose the race, but added: "Maybe there will have a be a year without it, but normally we are going to be alright."

Eccestone suggested the race could move to another venue, saying: "We're not worried about losing Formula One from England, I'm worried about losing Formula One at Silverstone that's all."

In a letter seen by ITV News, the chairman of the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) told its members of the "potentially ruinous risk" of continuing to host an event that is loss-making.

The BRDC has a contract with Formula One to host the British GP until 2026 but is considering activating a break clause.