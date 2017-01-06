British Airways strike: Majority of flights 'will operate as normal'

British Airways have reassured customers they will be able to fly to their destinations next week despite a planned 48-hour strike by cabin crew.

The airline said all flights to and from Gatwick and London City airports will operate as normal during the walk-out by members of the Unite union in a dispute over pay.

BA added a small number of flights will be "merged" during the strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, although the vast majority of flights will operate as normal.

A statement from the airline said: "As part of our contingency plan, we will be merging a very small number of flights to and from Heathrow.

"This will mean some customers will travel slightly earlier or later in the day than their original booking."

British Airways said affected customers are being contacted by the airline with the options available to them.

Unite says members of the Mixed Fleet cabin crew have been recruited by BA in the past few years on lower pay than other staff.

British Airways have urged Unite to abandon the strike plans.