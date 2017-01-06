David Bowie told cancer was terminal 'three months before death'

David Bowie only discovered he had terminal cancer three months before he died, a new documentary reveals.

The superstar died on 10 January last year just a few days before his 69th birthday.

He had just recorded his last album Blackstar, which many described as his parting gift to his fans.

But Johan Renck, who directed Bowie's last music video Lazarus, said his death-shrouded performance was not in fact about the singer's illness.

"To me it had to do with the biblical aspect of it, you know the man who would rise again.

"It had nothing to do with him being ill. I just liked the imagery of it."