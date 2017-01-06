Donald Trump set to pick Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump will select Dan Coats to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, according to a close source.

The former Indiana Senator served as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee before retiring from Congress last year.

If confirmed by the Senate, Mr Coats will lead the office created after 9/11 to improve coordination of US spy and law enforcement agencies.

The source was not authorised to discuss the appointment personally, and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mr Coats' new role will see him thrust into the centre of an intelligence community that Trump has often publicly challenged.

Since winning the election last year, Trump has repeatedly questioned assessments from intelligence officials that Russia interfered with the election result on his behalf.