Going to the pub is good for you, scientists claim

Nipping to the pub for a few hours is good for our health, a new study has found.

People who regularly go to their "local" to socialise tend to be happier and more satisfied with life, say Oxford University scientists.

And whether they are drinking alcohol or soft drinks, pub-goers are more engaged with other members of their community, according to the findings.

Those lacking a local pub had significantly smaller social networks and felt less trusting of their neighbours, according to psychologists.