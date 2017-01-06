Half a million older people spend every day alone, figures have revealed.

The research shows 500,000 over the age of 60 usually go at least five or six days a week without seeing or speaking to anyone at all, according to research by Age UK.

The charity has launched a report 'No one should have no one: working to end loneliness amongst older people' to tackle loneliness in older people.

At least 1.2 million older people in England now chronically lonely, having experienced loneliness for many years, the report warns.

This is leading to an increased demand on health services, partly because people are more likely to develop health conditions such as heart problems, depression and dementia, it says.

Age UK have carried out a pilot programme which has showed "great promise" in helping to reduce loneliness.

Age UK staff and volunteers carried out a 'guided conversation' with those experiencing loneliness to discover people's life circumstances, interests and ambitions as well as the kind of support that might help them to feel less lonely.