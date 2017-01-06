Home secretary faces renewed pleas to stop deportation of teenager to Afghanistan

The Home Secretary will face fresh calls to stop the deportation of a Cardiff teenager to Afghanistan.

Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens will present a 14,000-strong petition and a letter to Amber Rudd, urging her to allow 19 year-old Bashir Naderi - known as Bash - to stay in the UK.

Mr Naderi fled to Britain from Afghanistan aged 10 after his police officer father was murdered by the Taliban.

The college student has lived in the UK for nine years and speaks no Afghan languages and says he has has no contact with his Afghan family and doesn't even know if they have survived.

Mr Naderi was ordered for forced removal by the Home Office in November.

His girlfriend Nicole Cooper and her family will go with Mr Naderi to present his petition to the home secretary.