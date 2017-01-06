Joe Biden tells Donald Trump to 'grow up' over Russian hacking claims

US Vice-President Joe Biden has told President-elect Donald Trump to "grow up" over the Russian hacking claims. America's top intelligence official has said the motives for Russia's alleged hacking of the US presidential election will be made public next week. But Mr Trump has cast doubt on claims of Russian involvement in meddling in the US presidential election and criticised the intelligence community in tweets.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on?

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow The Democratic National Committee would not allow the FBI to study or see its computer info after it was supposedly hacked by Russia......

Mr Biden said his actions were "absolutely mindless" and told him it's "time to be an adult, you're president". Mr Trump will be briefed on the allegations on Friday, but Mr Biden said: "For a president not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to, the myriad intelligence agencies, from defence intelligence to the CIA, is absolutely mindless," he said told US network PBS. He added: "The idea that you may know more than the intelligence community knows - it's like saying I know more about physics than my professor. I didn't read the book, I just know I know more." When asked what he thought of Mr Trump's regular attacks on Twitter, Mr Biden said: "Grow up Donald, grow up, time to be an adult, you're president. Time to do something. Show us what you have."

