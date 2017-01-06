- ITV Report
Joe Biden tells Donald Trump to 'grow up' over Russian hacking claims
US Vice-President Joe Biden has told President-elect Donald Trump to "grow up" over the Russian hacking claims.
America's top intelligence official has said the motives for Russia's alleged hacking of the US presidential election will be made public next week.
But Mr Trump has cast doubt on claims of Russian involvement in meddling in the US presidential election and criticised the intelligence community in tweets.
Mr Biden said his actions were "absolutely mindless" and told him it's "time to be an adult, you're president".
Mr Trump will be briefed on the allegations on Friday, but Mr Biden said: "For a president not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to, the myriad intelligence agencies, from defence intelligence to the CIA, is absolutely mindless," he said told US network PBS.
He added: "The idea that you may know more than the intelligence community knows - it's like saying I know more about physics than my professor. I didn't read the book, I just know I know more."
When asked what he thought of Mr Trump's regular attacks on Twitter, Mr Biden said: "Grow up Donald, grow up, time to be an adult, you're president. Time to do something. Show us what you have."
Mr Biden said he had read a report by US intelligence agencies that outlined the extent of Russian involvement in the build-up to the US election.
America's top spy chief has also said he is "more resolute" than ever before that Russia directly interfered in the US presidential election. The report will be made public next week.
Mr Biden said the report details "that the Russians did, as a matter of policy, attempt to affect and... discredit the US electoral process".
He said the hacking was part of a campaign to undermine Mr Trump's rival Hillary Clinton.
Russia has denied involvement but the US has announced sanctions against Russian officials.