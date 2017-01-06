- ITV Report
-
M62 shooting: Hundreds attend Mohammed Yassar Yaqub's funeral
Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, who was shot dead by police officers on Monday evening.
Mr Yaqub, 28, was killed beside the M62 at Ainley Top near Huddersfield during a pre-planned operation by officers from West Yorkshire police.
A post-mortem examination found he died from gunshot wounds to the chest.
Prayers were held at the Masjid Bilal mosque in Huddersfield ahead of his funeral.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the death.
Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man arrested as part of the same operation has appeared in court charged with firearms offences.
Moshin Amin appeared before magistrates in Leeds charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to danger life and possession of ammunition.
He only spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth during Friday's four-minute hearing.