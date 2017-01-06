M62 shooting: Hundreds attend Mohammed Yassar Yaqub's funeral

Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, who was shot dead by police officers on Monday evening.

Mr Yaqub, 28, was killed beside the M62 at Ainley Top near Huddersfield during a pre-planned operation by officers from West Yorkshire police.

A post-mortem examination found he died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Prayers were held at the Masjid Bilal mosque in Huddersfield ahead of his funeral.