Major supermarkets say they welcome shoppers wearing nightwear in stores

Shoppers have been given a green light to visit major supermarkets in their nightclothes following a row over women who visited Tesco in their pyjamas.

Retail bosses at a string of stores have told ITV News customers are welcome to wear whatever they like as they browse.

The statements follow controversy yesterday after a customer at Tesco in Salford snapped a pair of women in the aisles wearing pyjamas and dressing gowns.

The chain's bosses later said the shop had no formal policy on nightwear in store.

Today a string of other shops confirmed to ITV News they will also allow nightwear-clad shoppers in store.