Man repeatedly stabbed in vicious attack 'recorded on mobile phone'

A teenager has been left needing surgery after being repeatedly stabbed in an attack which was allegedly recorded on a mobile phone.

Harrowing footage of the assault in Brixton, south London, has been released by Scotland Yard as detectives attempt to trace the suspects.

The 18-year-old victim was stabbed, whipped, punched and kicked by at least three assailants at the Dallas Chicken takeaway on Brixton Road on Monday at 5.30pm.

During the attack, one of the attackers can be seen drawing a knife and thrusting it forward while holding a mobile phone in his other hand.