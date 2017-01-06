Michelle Obama: Lead with hope not fear

Michelle Obama used her final speech as First Lady of the United States to celebrate diversity and urge young people from all backgrounds to stand up for their freedoms and embrace education.

In an emotional speech, the First Lady gave a message of hope to her divided country and said being America's First Lady had been the "greatest honour of my life."

Mrs Obama said: "I want young people to know that they matter, that they belong.

"So don't be afraid. You hear me. Young people, don't be afraid.

"Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourself with a good education. And get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your boundless promise.

"Lead by example with hope, never fear."

In her final official address in the White House before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on 20 January, Mrs Obama spoke about her father who "got up everyday to do his job at the city water plant" in order to put his kids through college and be given opportunities "he never dreamed of".