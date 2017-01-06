Michelle Obama: The First Lady's 10 best moments

Michelle Obama at the White House, November 2016. Credit: PA

Michelle Obama has done more than stand by her husband Barack Obama's side during his eight years as President of the United States. From inspiring pupils in a north London school to adding her voice to a campaign to free girls kidnapped by Boko Harum in Nigeria, the First Lady has used her unique platform to seek equality and justice. Mrs Obama has also shown her fun side, with a traffic stopping turn on James Cordon's Carpool Karaoke and a spot of "mom dancing" with Jimmy Fallon. As Barack Obama enters the last fortnight of his presidency, we take a look at FLOTUS' finest moments

Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. Credit: PA

As the US Presidential campaign reached fever pitch, Hillary Clinton's camp pulled out a not-so secret weapon at the Democratic National Convention's opening night in July - Michelle Obama. Her rallying cry of "when they go low, we go high" took aim at Donald Trump and a Republican campaign that made veiled threats of violence, sought to ban Muslims and build a wall between the United States and Mexico.

Michelle Obama and James Corden on Carpool Karaoke. Credit: The Late Late Show

Mrs Obama hitched a ride with James Corden on the Late Late Show host's Carpool Karaoke, singing along with Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed, Delivered before showing us she knew all the dance moves to Beyoncé's Single Ladies.

Mrs Obama joined the campaign to free schoolgirls kidnapped in 2014. Credit: Twitter/FLOTUS

Mrs Obama threw her weight behind a campaign to free 300 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Nigeria in April 2014. As well as joining in the #BringBackOurGirls hashtag, the First Lady took the unusual step of delivering her husband's weekly presidential address to express her - and the President's - outrage at the incident in Chibok. She said: "What happened in Nigeria was not an isolated incident. It's a story we see every day as girls around the world risk their lives to pursue their ambitions."

Mrs Obama met pupils at a visit to the Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School in Islington, north London. Credit: PA

In 2009 the First Lady choked up as she addressed the excited pupils at an all-girls school in Islington, north London. She told the students at the Elizabeth Garrett Anderson school how the world needs strong young women to pave the way for its future. Two years later, she addressed the schoolgirls again at Oxford University, telling them she was "thrilled to be back". The girls credited Mrs Obama with inspiring them to achieve outstanding GCSE grades a year later.

Taking part in a panel discussion entitled Credit: AP

Michelle Obama has become a spokesperson for empowering girls through education with her Let Girls Learn campaign. In September 2015 she was part of a a discussion in Harlem, New York hosted by Glamour magazine to launch the #62MillionGirls initiative as part of a wider drive to ensure all girls have access to education. During the event, Mrs Obama urged the girls in attendance to focus on school. “There is no boy at this age that is cute enough or interesting enough to stop you from getting your education. "If I had worried about who liked me and who thought I was cute when I was your age, I wouldn’t be married to the president of the United States,” she said.

Her "mom dancing"

The First Lady launched her Let's Move! campaign in 2010 in an attempt to get Americans fitter and eating better. In honour of her initiative, which aims among other things, to get parents exercising with their kids, Mrs Obama joined American TV host Jimmy Fallon for the "Evolution of Mom Dancing" on the Tonight Show, where the pair's repertoire included such classic dances as The You Go Girl and the Barack Obama.

The Obamas meet 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin. Credit: ITV News

When 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin met Michelle and Barack Obama, it was hard to tell who was most delighted. The charity volunteer was so excited as she walked into the Oval Office to meet the first African-American President and his wife, she broke into dance. Mrs Obama held her hand and joined in the jig, telling Ms McLaurin she wanted to "be like you when I grow up".

In an hour-long chat with chat show queen, Oprah Winfrey, Mrs Obama finally put the rumours that she would run for office to rest with a firm "no" "I don't make stuff up, I'm not coy. I'm pretty direct. If I was interested in it, I would say. I don't believe in playing games."

Michelle Obama launched a stinging attack on Donald Trump's Credit: ITV News

Mrs Obama reacted angrily to the Republican candidate, Donald Trump's treatment of women in light of a video from 2005 where he was recorded making comments about groping women. Campaigning for Hillary Clinton in October 2016 the First Lady said Mr Trump's comments about women were "intolerable". She told the audience in New Hampshire: "I can't believe that I'm saying that a candidate for president of the United States has bragged about sexually assaulting women. "I can't stop thinking about this, it has shaken me to my core".

