Parts of England colder than the Arctic Circle

Forecasters say temperatures should rise over the weekend. Credit: PA

Parts of England were colder than the Arctic Circle overnight as temperatures plummeted say forecasters. The coldest place was Oxfordshire where temperatures reached as low as minus 7C - while the city of Tromso in Norway basked in a relatively balmy minus 1.4C.

Temperatures across southern England dropped below freezing. Credit: PA

Meanwhile motorists are being warned to take caution on the roads as the Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for drivers in London and south-east England for ice. It said freezing temperatures overnight, coupled with showers in some areas, could lead to "difficult driving conditions on untreated surfaces, and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are possible".

The sun rises over the mist at Box Hill in Surrey. Credit: PA