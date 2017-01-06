Paul Gascoigne enters rehab 'to get free of his demons'

Paul Gascoigne has gone back to rehab to make "a serious effort to get free of his demons" and try "to become alcohol free" in 2017, his agent has said.

The 49-year-old's latest attempt to seek professional help was announced on his representatives' Facebook page on Friday morning.

Last year the former England and Tottenham star was said to be devastated at the death of his 22-year-old nephew Jay Kerrigan-Gascoigne, who was suffering from a long-running battle with mental health illness.

He was found dead in his girlfriend's apartment in Gateshead.