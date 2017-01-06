- ITV Report
Paul Gascoigne enters rehab 'to get free of his demons'
Paul Gascoigne has gone back to rehab to make "a serious effort to get free of his demons" and try "to become alcohol free" in 2017, his agent has said.
The 49-year-old's latest attempt to seek professional help was announced on his representatives' Facebook page on Friday morning.
Last year the former England and Tottenham star was said to be devastated at the death of his 22-year-old nephew Jay Kerrigan-Gascoigne, who was suffering from a long-running battle with mental health illness.
He was found dead in his girlfriend's apartment in Gateshead.
The statement said: "Paul wants to let everyone know that he has gone into rehab. We have spent nearly every day helping him through his annus horribilis since Jay passed away.
"He is making a serious effort to get free of his demons and trying to become alcohol free for 2017. I'm not religious at all but if any of you are, say a prayer for him."
Gascoigne has suffered from alcoholism for more than 20 years.
His admission to rehab comes over a week after he was allegedly kicked down a staircase at a London hotel.