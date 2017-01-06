Russia hacking accusations a 'political witch hunt' says Trump

The controversy over potential Russia hacks before the US election is a "political witch hunt", Donald Trump has said.

The president-elect made the comments in a phone call to the New York Times just hours before he was due to receive a briefing from top US intelligence officials over their findings.

Director of US National Intelligence James Clapper said on Thursday he was "very confident" Moscow hacked Democratic Party institutions and spread fake news during the election campaign, as he gave evidence to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Senator John McCain, Republican chairman of the committee, said "every American should be alarmed" by Russia's interfering, which was an "unprecedented attack on our democracy".