Stalkers to face tougher punishments under new measures

Stalkers will face longer jail terms as the the maximum sentence available will double under new measures. The maximum custodial sentence available to courts in England and Wales for stalking will rise from five to 10 years under measures to be announced by the Ministry of Justice. If the offence was racially or religiously aggravated, the most severe sanction will double from seven to 14 years. Ministers argue the plans will help ensure the punishment reflects the severity of the crime and its damaging consequences on victims. Figures show that 194 people were convicted of stalking in England and Wales in 2015 and the average custodial sentence was just over a year at 14.1 months.

Justice Minister Sam Gyimah said: "Stalkers torment their victims and can make everyday life almost unbearable. We are doubling the maximum sentences available to the courts so these awful crimes can be properly punished. "We are also working across the criminal justice system to ensure mental health issues associated with these crimes are properly addressed." The Government will seek to implement the change through an amendment to the Policing and Crime Bill, which is currently going through Parliament. Last month ministers announced plans for Stalking Protection Orders to tackle culprits as soon as their victims raise the alarm. Under the measures, suspects could be ordered to stay away from their targets or have their internet use restricted even if they have not yet been arrested or charged. Statistics suggest one in five women and one in ten men will be affected by stalking in their lifetime, while the National Stalking Helpline has responded to almost 14,000 calls since it was established in 2010.

1 in 5 women will be affected by stalking in their lifetime

1 in 10 men will be affected by stalking in their lifetime

4,168 stalking offences recorded by police in the 12 months to June 2016