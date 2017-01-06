Stars pay tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in private memorial

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Credit: AP

Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow and singer Courtney Love are among the stars paying tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at a private memorial service. The service is being held in a compound in Coldwater Canyon in Los Angeles, and other famous names who have been spotted include Jamie Lee Curtis, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley Jr. Streep was pictured carrying a bunch of white roses as she entered the compound, which has security guards posted at two points - one appearing to be the entrance and the other an exit.

Meryl Streep holds a bunch of white roses Credit: AP

During the arrivals of the many people paying tribute to the mother and daughter, a fan walked up to the gate to lay a bunch of white roses outside the entrance. The wooden doors of the entrance gate are emblazoned with quirky signs with slogans such as Beware Of Trains, No Swimsuits In Lobby and Public Telephone Within. Star Wars actress Fisher, famous for her role as Princess Leia, died aged 60, a few days after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Ed Begley Jr Credit: AP