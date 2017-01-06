'Third of NHS trusts need urgent action to cope'

A third of hospital trusts in England warned they needed urgent action to cope with the pressure of patient numbers last month.

In the worst cases, seven of the 50 trusts that issued alerts announced they were unable to give patients comprehensive care.

Operations being cancelled and patients left waiting on hospital trolleys are some of the consequences of the pressures being felt by the NHS, a source told the BBC.

The situation could deteriorate further over the next two weeks, said Nigel Edwards the chief executive of the Nuffield Trust.

Mr Edwards collated the figures and told the BBC that the increase in patient numbers "seems to be way above what you might expect".