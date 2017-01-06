Advertisement

Tilikum, orca whale from controversial Seaworld documentary, dies

Tilikum watches as staff take a break from training. Credit: AP

Tilikum, the orca whale that killed a trainer and was the subject of controversial documentary Blackfish, has died at the estimated age of 36.

Seaworld announced the whale's death on their website in a statement which said Tilikum "faced some very serious health issues" and that he suffered from a "complicated bacterial lung infection".

President and CEO of Seaworld, Joel Manby, said: "Tilikum had, and will continue to have, a special place in the hearts of the SeaWorld family, as well as the millions of people all over the world that he inspired.

"My heart goes out to our team who cared for him like family."

