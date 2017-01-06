Two patients die in same A&E department amid pressure on NHS

Two people have died in the same accident and emergency department in the last week.

Both patients had been on trolleys waiting for treatment at Worcestershire Royal Hospital's A&E department.

It is understood one female patient on an emergency trolley in a corridor suffered an aneurysm and later died in a resuscitation bay.

Another patient who died after suffering a cardiac arrest had been waiting 35 hours for a ward bed elsewhere in the hospital.

A third patient died on a separate ward in the hospital during the same period.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed investigations into the deaths, which all happened between Saturday and midnight on Tuesday.

The hospitals trust said accident and emergency departments had been "extremely busy" through Christmas and New Year.