A cloudy and murky Saturday, but dry for most

The forecast for this weekend is mostly dry, but overall cloudy.

We started today with some fog patches, particularly dense across NorthWest England across parts of Cheshire and Lancashire. The rest of today stays generally dull, grey and misty. Feeling chilly too with the fog where it has formed, reluctant to clear. The best of any cloud breaks will be across Eastern Scotland and NorthEast England. Some light drizzle is likely over the hills in the west, with more persistent rain in Southwest England.