Ashes of Carrie Fisher carried in Prozac pill shaped urn

Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds have been laid to rest at a funeral in Los Angeles, where the ashes of the Star Wars actress were carried in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

The brother of the Star Wars actress, Todd Fisher, said the unique urn was designed in the shape of her favourite possession.

Speaking after the private family service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills, he said: "Carrie's favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago and she loved it and it was in her house. Billie and I felt it was where she would want to be.

"We couldn't find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that, it was her favourite thing."

Fisher had spoken publicly about her battle with bipolar disorder and drug problems during her life.