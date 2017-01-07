- ITV Report
-
Ashes of Carrie Fisher carried in Prozac pill shaped urn
Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds have been laid to rest at a funeral in Los Angeles, where the ashes of the Star Wars actress were carried in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.
The brother of the Star Wars actress, Todd Fisher, said the unique urn was designed in the shape of her favourite possession.
Speaking after the private family service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills, he said: "Carrie's favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago and she loved it and it was in her house. Billie and I felt it was where she would want to be.
"We couldn't find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that, it was her favourite thing."
Fisher had spoken publicly about her battle with bipolar disorder and drug problems during her life.
Mr Fisher said the joint funeral was "a beautiful service" adding that Fisher and Reynolds, who died a day after her daughter, are "together here and in heaven".
"We have so much of them that was left behind, all of my sister's words and all the movies and things they created and that's what we need to remember," he added.
"My mother was one of the most giving people with charities and my sister, of course, was another of the most giving.
"They were very strong women right to the end."
On Friday night, the lights of New York's Broadway dimmed in honour of Fisher and Reynolds.
Fisher died on December 27 aged 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.
Singin' In The Rain star Reynolds, died aged 84 following a suspected stroke, a day after Fisher's death.
Mr Fisher had previously confirmed his mother and sister would be buried together at the grounds, which is the resting place for celebrities including Bette Davis, Stan Laurel and Liberace.
A funeral cortege with two hearses arrived at Forest Lawn shortly before 9am on Friday, accompanied by two motorcycles sounding their sirens.
Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd was also seen at the grounds, along with actor Taylor Lautner.
On Thursday Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow and Star Wars creator George Lucas were among the mourners who gathered at a memorial at Fisher's estate in Coldwater Canyon, Los Angeles, where she and her mother Reynolds were next-door neighbours.
British actors Stephen Fry and Eric Idle, singer Courtney Love and actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Meg Ryan were also spotted at the service.