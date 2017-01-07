Car bomb 'kills several' in Syrian rebel-held town near Turkish border

At least 43 people have been killed in a car bombing along a busy street in a Syrian rebel-held town near the Turkish border.

The death toll is feared to be higher after the bomb exploded near a market in Azaz, a border town in the northern province of Aleppo, on Saturday.

Many rebel fighters and civilians who were pushed out of Aleppo during a massive government offensive last year resettled in Azaz.

The town has recently been targeted by so-called Islamic State.

So far nobody has claimed responsibility for the bombing, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.