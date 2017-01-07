- ITV Report
Car bomb 'kills several' in Syrian rebel-held town near Turkish border
At least 43 people have been killed in a car bombing along a busy street in a Syrian rebel-held town near the Turkish border.
The death toll is feared to be higher after the bomb exploded near a market in Azaz, a border town in the northern province of Aleppo, on Saturday.
Many rebel fighters and civilians who were pushed out of Aleppo during a massive government offensive last year resettled in Azaz.
The town has recently been targeted by so-called Islamic State.
So far nobody has claimed responsibility for the bombing, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
At the tail end of last year, a new ceasefire deal was brokered between Turkey and Russia to try and end Syria's six-year civil war.
The fragile truce, which was welcomed unanimously by the UN Security Council, has been repeatedly violated since it began, with warring sides trading the blame.
Russia started withdrawing its military forces from the Middle Eastern country on Friday.