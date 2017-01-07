Chris Froome on his reputation, beleaguered boss, ex-teammate Sir Bradley Wiggins and steroids

Britain's triple Tour de France champion Chris Froome. Credit: ITV News

If Chris Froome had spent last night punching the walls in his Monaco home, you could forgive him. At the start of a year when he is favourite to win a staggering 4th Tour de France he spent yesterday afternoon besieged by questions about everything but his tilt at history. He was asked about whether his achievements were tainted, about the suitability of his boss Sir Dave Brailsford to carry on, about Sir Bradley Wiggins steroid injections, medical exemptions (TUEs) and much more besides. Perhaps to get closer to what he really thinks, we should be looking at what he didn’t say yesterday. Below are Chris Froome’s answers to my questions in what was a short but relatively wide ranging interview.

On his reputation:

With controversy stalking Team Sky due to a UK anti-doping investigation into a mystery medical package delivered to Wiggins in 2011 and with, so far, less than convincing explanations coming from the team and particularly its boss Brailsford, does Froome think by association his reputation has been damaged and his achievements tarnished? He believes emphatically not, “Not at all, I think my values have been clear for everyone. Everyone knows exactly where I stand."

Chris Froome celebrating his 2016 Tour De France victory. Credit: PA

On Sir Dave Brailsford:

By his own admission Brailsford has handled the fall out from Wiggins’ medical package poorly. Every explanation seems to provoke more questions about what actually was in it, why Wiggins needed it and why it was flown out from the UK when, if it was the decongestant Team Sky say it was, it was readily available a few kilometres away in France.

Sir Dave Brailsford Credit: PA

So does Chris Froome believe Brailsford should stand down, make a clean break for the sake of the team? Froome was quick to move off the subject. "Dave has put his hand up to say he's made mistakes. As a team we really are just focused on the performance side of things going forward. "We've got a great group of riders, whose values are in the right place and we're absolutely focused on winning another Tour de France." What he didn’t say was of course Brailsford should carry on.

On Sir Bradley Wiggins:

Sir Bradley Wiggins recently retired from professional cycling. Credit: PA

Russian hackers revealed that Wiggins had applied for and got Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) ahead of 3 major, career defining races, including his Tour de France win in 2012. These allowed him to take steroid injections to combat various allergies and asthma. All legal but in many people’s view slap bang in the grey area Team Sky always insisted it wouldn’t inhabit. So what is Froome’s view? While he wouldn’t be drawn further than before, saying "My thoughts on the stuff around Bradley Wiggins and the stuff around 2012, I've spoken about that a lot already but it's not something I'm going to keep going back and revisiting." he did go on to recall his second Tour de France win and the time he turned down a TUE for a steroid treatment, on moral grounds. “In 2015, I got into last week of the Tour de France, I was struggling with inflammation in my chest and certainly there was medication that could've helped me with that to breath normally again but I didn't feel going into that last week of the tour, it didn't sit comfortably with me so I declined it, I said no." The distinction between the two riders’ choices was left hanging in the air.

On therapeutic use exemptions:

When I asked him again whether Wiggins had abused the TUE system, his answer became generic about the system itself but if you know the facts, it was quite telling too. "(It is) up to an athlete to go to whichever doctor he wants to make recommendation. That's one of reasons it's open to abuse. Maybe it means WADA (The World Anti-Doping Agency) has a pool of doctors that go and examine athletes for themselves. I don't know what the answers are but something has to happen.”

On Team Sky:

Given all the above, I wanted to know if Froome believed in his employers. Was he riding for a team that he, and the rest of us can trust? “Yes of course..” he said. While accepting there will always be cheats in cycling he was confident that those close to him are not among them. “I can speak for what I'm doing, and certainly the people around me I've got no reason to doubt any of them."

Chris Froome said he had no doubts about the Team Sky team. Credit: PA

On his future: