Fabric nightclub reopens after enforced closure over drug concerns

The doors of one of the country's biggest nightclubs have finally reopened ending months of enforced closure.

Fabric in Farringdon, central London, had its licence revoked in September, over concerns it had a "culture of drug use" after six people died from suspected overdoses at the club since 2011.

Club-goers were seen queuing at the venue as bouncers asked for identity documents to be out and ready and club staff reminded partygoers about their welfare areas.

New licensing conditions have been agreed including a raised entry age and tougher security measures.

Ricky Payne from Hayes, west London, said its reopening is "brilliant" and "absolutely amazing".

The 27-year-old added: "Where else do we have to go? It is the best club in the world - an institution."

On the issue of drugs, he said it has "always been strict" but he said "people got them in".

Travelling all the way from Virginia, America, Justin Watson said it was his first time visiting Fabric: "We came from the States for the opening.

"I'm definitely excited - it's an institution."

Fabric's licence conditions include a ban on anyone under the age of 19 entering the venue between 8pm on Fridays and 8am on Mondays.

It also states anyone found in possession of drugs in the club or who tries to buy drugs will be handed a life ban.

The club also pledged to introduce a new ID scanning system, which could be seen being used on entry, and to improve search procedures and introduce covert surveillance in the venue.

Scotland Yard, which had applied for the licence to be reviewed, said while police usually patrol nightlife in the area officers will be specifically stationed at Fabric "to support the door team who may need our help".

Superintendent Nick Davies said: "As things settle down and it becomes business as normal for Fabric they will be subject of the same police and licensing visits as other clubs in the borough."

A sign at the entrance to the queuing area outside the club greeted punters with a polite request to "respect our zero policy to drugs".

It added: "Anyone found with illegal drugs will be banned from the venue and reported to the police."