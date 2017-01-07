FBI hunt for gunman who shot US consular official

The FBI are offering a $20,000 reward for information about the suspect's identity. Credit: US Embassy Mexico/ Facebook

The FBI has launched an investigation to track down a gunman who shot a U.S. consular official in Mexico - offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the shooter's identification. It comes after the unidentified man reportedly followed a consulate worker to a parking garage on Friday night before shooting him through his car windshield.

. Credit: Twitter

CCTV images of the shooter, who was wearing a bright purple t-shirt, have been released by the U.S' Guadalajara consulate in a bid to help trace the suspect.

The suspect was seen following the consulate worker into a parking garage. Credit: US Embassy Mexico/ Facebook