- ITV Report
-
FBI hunt for gunman who shot US consular official
The FBI has launched an investigation to track down a gunman who shot a U.S. consular official in Mexico - offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the shooter's identification.
It comes after the unidentified man reportedly followed a consulate worker to a parking garage on Friday night before shooting him through his car windshield.
CCTV images of the shooter, who was wearing a bright purple t-shirt, have been released by the U.S' Guadalajara consulate in a bid to help trace the suspect.
Surveillance video of the attack shows the victim walking into a Guadalajara parking garage shortly after 6.15pm and a second man, his attacker, following him.
The gunman did not appear to approach the consulate worker but AP reports suggest the shooting may have been "a direct attempt to kill the consular employee".
According to local reports the consulate worker is still receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the upper chest.