- ITV Report
Former Portuguese President Mario Soares dies aged 92
Portugal's ex-President Mario Soares - the leader credited with helping steer his country toward democracy after a 1974 military coup - has died aged 92.
The global statesman, who once spent 12 years of his life in political exile, is known for his work thwarting Communist Party attempts to bring Portugal under Soviet Union influence during the Cold War and helping guide his country from dictatorship to a place in the European Union.
According to an official statement Mr Soares died at Lisbon's Red Cross Hospital on Saturday afternoon with his son and his daughter at his bedside.
Mr Soares was elected Portugal's first post-coup prime minister in 1976 in the aftermath of the "Carnation Revolution" which toppled a four-decade dictatorship of the country, and later became Portugal's first civilian president in 60 years in 1986.
A popular President he served two consecutive five-year terms in office during which time he ushered Portugal into the European Economic Community and then the European Union.
After his retirement from politics Mr Soares set up a cultural foundation and then at the request of the United Nations, he became head of the Independent World Commission of the Oceans as well as leading a U.N. fact-finding mission on human rights to Algeria in 1998.
He made a return to politics in 1999, winning a seat in the European parliament as the main candidate of the Socialist Party but failed to be elected head of the assembly.