Former Portuguese President Mario Soares dies aged 92

Portugal's ex-President Mario Soares - the leader credited with helping steer his country toward democracy after a 1974 military coup - has died aged 92.

The global statesman, who once spent 12 years of his life in political exile, is known for his work thwarting Communist Party attempts to bring Portugal under Soviet Union influence during the Cold War and helping guide his country from dictatorship to a place in the European Union.

According to an official statement Mr Soares died at Lisbon's Red Cross Hospital on Saturday afternoon with his son and his daughter at his bedside.