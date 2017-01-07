Michelle Keegan: "I feared for my career after Coronation Street departure"

Keegan played Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street for six years Credit: PA

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan feared she wouldn't work again after her character was killed off from the popular series. The 29-year-old actress had genuine fears for her TV career after leaving the ITV show in 2014, ending a six-year stint playing Tina McIntyre. Keegan, who is married to reality TV star Mark Wright, said it was a risky decision to leave the show, particular because her character was killed - ruling out any chance of a future return. But the actress has since landed a handful of roles in popular TV programmes, including the BBC's Ordinary Lies and Our Girl. Keegan will also soon appear as Tina Moore, the wife of late footballer Bobby Moore, in a new ITV series.

Keegan and Mark Wright have been married since 2015 Credit: PA

"I was nervous - I didn't know if I was going to work again," she told The Daily Express's Saturday Magazine. "There was no going back, because Tina died. But I didn't want to look back in 10 years' time and think: 'What if?' That's why I did it and, touch wood, it's gone okay up until now." Keegan first appeared in Coronation Street in 2008 after beating nearly 1,000 people to the role. Despite a successful TV career, Keegan is keen to branch out into movies and work in Hollywood. "I went out last year with Mark and we had a great time, so if anything did come up there that would be great," she said. "I don't think I would move, just because I'm quite a home bird, but I would love to have a job over there."

Keegan will star as Tina Moore in an upcoming ITV series Credit: PA