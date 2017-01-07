More cloud tomorrow, but staying dry for most

A largely cloudy night ahead, although with some clear spells especially NE Scotland where here we could see a slight frost. Elsewhere with the cloud cover a mild night ahead. Fog is likely to reform, locally dense with the risk of travel disruption and reduced visibility for a time.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy but largely dry. A few cloud breaks possible to give some bright spells. Outbreaks of rain across NW Scotland will become more persistent through the day.