Red Cross warn of winter 'humanitarian crisis' as it steps in to help NHS England

The Red Cross has stepped in to help NHS trusts in England. Credit: AP

The Red Cross has warned of a "humanitarian crisis" as it stepped in to help the NHS in England cope with pressure on its service this winter. The warning came as it emerged two patients died in the same A&E department in the last week during "extremely busy" periods. Figures show the NHS is coming under increased pressure, with overflowing A&Es shutting their doors to patients more than 140 times in December. A third of the health trusts in England said that urgent action was needed to help them cope, according to the Nuffield Trust. It comes as it emerged that the London Ambulance Service suffered a computer blackout on New Year's Eve that forced call handlers to revert to pen and paper on the busiest night of the year.

The Red Cross said extra cash is needed to make the system sustainable. Credit: PA

Red Cross chief executive, Mike Adamson, said extra cash was needed for health and social care to make the system sustainable. "The British Red Cross is on the front line, responding to the humanitarian crisis in our hospital and ambulance services across the country," he said. "We have been called in to support the NHS and help get people home from hospital and free up much needed beds." The charity has already provided support to staff at the East Midlands Ambulance Service across Nottingham, Leicester, Lincoln, Kettering and Northampton. Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said it was "staggering" that the Red Cross had been drafted in to help. "For the Red Cross to brand the situation a 'humanitarian crisis' should be a badge of shame for Government ministers," he said. Dr Taj Hassan, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the emergency care system is "on its knees" and staff are "struggling to cope with the intense demands being put upon them". "The scale of the crisis affecting emergency care systems has reached new heights, as we predicted, mainly due to a lack of investment in both social and acute health care beds, as well as emergency department staffing." NHS England said plans were in place to deal with demand and urged the public to use pharmacies and NHS 111 for medical advice.

This year saw the highest number of emergency diverts on record. Credit: PA