Repairing potholes could reach £14 billion in two years, councils warn

Councils have warned that 2017 could be a "tipping point" for tackling potholes with the prospect of a repair bill costing £14 billion in two years amid budget cuts.

Analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) showed repairs for potholes in England and Wales is several times more than the councils' entire annual revenue spending on highways and transport, which was £4.4 billion in England during 2016.

Statistics from the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) show the amount needed to repair roads rose from £9.8 billion in 2012 to £11.8 billion last year.

The LGA has called on the Government to inject a £1 billion a year into roads maintenance, which it claimed could be achieved by investing two pence per litre of existing fuel duty without increasing pump prices.