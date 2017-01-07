Sir Ivan Rogers quits Civil Service days after EU ambassador resignation

Sir Ivan Rogers has resigned from the Civil Service - just days after stepping aside from his role as UK ambassador to the EU.

On Tuesday, Sir Ivan quit as Britain's top Brexit negotiator in Brussels, criticising politicians' "ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking."

He said the Government lacked an agreed EU exit strategy and revealed civil servants still do not know Theresa May's Brexit priorities.

Former ambassador to Moscow Sir Tim Barrow was elected to replace Sir Ivan on Wednesday.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed Sir Ivan's resignation on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said: "Sir Ivan Rogers resigned as UK Permanent Representative to Brussels on 3 January."