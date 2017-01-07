Sir Tom Jones criticised over former The Voice winner weight comments

Sir Tom Jones has come in for criticism after making comments about the weight of a former winner of The Voice.

The Welsh singer even faced calls to be sacked from the talent show after suggesting Leanne Mitchell gained weight because she "didn't have the drive."

His comments have irked a number of eating disorder charities, one that called for Sir Tom to be fired before the first episode of the new series had been aired.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the 76-year-old had said: "When she first came on, I thought about her trimming down a bit.

"Rather than take the opportunity of winning The Voice and having a chance of getting a record deal, which she did, she put on more weight. She didn't have the drive."