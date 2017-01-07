- ITV Report
The Voice: First show sees judges get competitive
The Voice has made its return to TV screens with the panel of assembled judges clearly eager to get their hands on the best acts early on.
Debuting on ITV on Saturday the talent contest saw judges Sir Tom Jones and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale go head-to-head for not just one but two acts - securing one performer each for their teams.
Sir Tom was left ruing his lack of speed after leaving it too late to push his red button during the audition for Max Vickers from Warrington, with Rossdale scooping up the 24-year-old after demonstrating the importance of being quick off the mark with his buzzer.
But not all was lost for Sir Tom as he did manage to beat counterpart Rossdale in snapping up Into The Ark - a Welsh duo made up of Taylor Jones, 20, and Dane Lloyd, 25.
Meanwhile for fellow judges Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson and Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am it was acts including performers Jason Jones,31, and Mo Adeniran, 21, that caught their ear during the blind auditions with both singers securing a full sweep of judges who were interested in mentoring them.
