Tory donor threatens to withdraw funding over Brexit single market plans

A Tory donor has warned he will stop funding the party if Theresa May's Brexit plans mean taking the UK out of the single market.

Engineering firm chairman, Sir Andrew Cook, who has given more than £1.2 million to the party, said the UK could "sleepwalk to disaster" if it left the single market in order to control immigration from the EU.

He told The Times (£) he would find it impossible to continue funding the party if the PM endorsed the move.

"It seems to me the political tail is wagging the economic dog," he said. "There appears to be a willingness to consider the sacrifice of withdrawal from the single market, which I believe will be a catastrophe."

The William Cook boss said that the economic arguments of staying in the single market were "overwhelming", adding that at least one of his factories was almost "entirely dependent" on access to the European market.