Two arrested during Harrods tips protest

Two people have been arrested outside Harrods during a protest in front of the world famous department store.

The arrests were made on Saturday as crowds of frustrated hospitality workers gathered on the doorstep of the Knightsbridge store to take part in a protest over workers' tips.

Metropolitan Police officials confirmed an 18-year-old man was arrested for discharging a flare and a 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault on police.

It came as demonstrators took to the streets with banners reading "Harrods stop stealing our tips" following claims by disgruntled staff that the store keeps up to 75 per cent of their tips.