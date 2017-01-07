UK funding for Ethiopian girl band to be axed, government says

Yegna aims to enhance the role of women through music and performance. Credit: Facebook

British taxpayers' money will no longer be used to fund the project behind an Ethiopian girl band, the government has said. Five-piece pop group Yegna was formed as part of the Girl Effect programmme aimed and officials had previously praised the project's impact. Yegna has been is billed as a "multi-platform culture brand inspiring positive behaviour change for girls in Ethiopia".

In December, International Development Secretary Priti Patel was challenged about a reported £5.2 million grant to the Yegna when she appeared before MPs and indicated that the programme was under review.

The group, which aims to enhance the role of women through music and performance, was reportedly using some of the grant money to develop a radio drama.

Ms Patel said the grant was simply "one component" in a wider programme promoting the rights and wellbeing of women and girls in Ethiopia.

Priti Patel announced a review of the funding in December. Credit: PA

The Department for International Development (DfID) has now confirmed that the partnership with Girl Effect had ended. A DfID spokeswoman said: "We have taken the decision to end our partnership with Girl Effect following a review of the programme. "Empowering women and girls around the world remains a priority, but we judge there are more effective ways to invest UK aid and to deliver even better results for the world's poorest and value for taxpayers' money."

A statement on the Girl Effect website said: "As the UK's Department of International Development today advised us of the conclusion of its work with Girl Effect, we would like to highlight the impact of Yegna on millions of people in Ethiopia and the new knowledge we have gained through our work together."