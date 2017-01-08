Boris Johnson flies to New York to meet Donald Trump's team

Boris Johnson has flown to New York for talks with key members of Donald Trump's team, the Foreign Office said.

The foreign secretary's visit comes just hours after Theresa May labelled the US President-Elect's comments about groping women "unacceptable".

Mr Johnson is expected to meet the Republican's son-in-law Jared Kushner and the president-elect's strategist Steve Bannon in New York.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "Following the successful meeting last month between the Prime Minister's chiefs of staff and President-elect Donald Trump's team, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is undertaking a short visit to the US for meetings with close advisers to the president-elect and senior Congressional leaders.

"The discussions will be focused on UK-US relations and other foreign policy matters."