British stars hoping for success at 74th annual Golden Globes

Tom Hiddlestone, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie are all hoping for success. Credit: PA

A host of British stars are hoping for success at the 74th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The awards seek to honour the best in American film and television from the past year.

Musical La La Land leads the pack with seven nominations, while coming-of-age drama Moonlight has six nods, including one for its British star Naomie Harris.

British actors Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie are recognised for their roles in BBC thriller The Night Manager, which is up for four awards including best limited TV series.

Hugh Grant is up for best actor in a musical or comedy film for Florence Foster Jenkins.

Fellow Britons Dev Patel and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will battle it out for best supporting actor for their roles in Lion and Nocturnal Animals respectively.

While British-born Lily Collins - the daughter of musician Phil Collins - is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in Warren Beatty's Rules Don't Apply.

Meanwhile, British-American star Andrew Garfield is nominated for best actor in a film drama for his portrayal of Second World War hero Desmond Doss in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.

British stars also feature prominently in the television award categories with Colman hoping to secure the award for best supporting actress in a limited series as she goes up against British stars Thandie Newton, who is nominated for Westworld, and Lena Headey from Game Of Thrones.

Briton Claire Foy, is nominated for best actress in a television drama series for her portrayal of the Queen in the drama, which focuses on the monarch's early reign.

The Crown will battle for best television drama series with Game Of Thrones, Netflix's original series Stranger Things, US drama This Is Us and big budget HBO drama Westworld.

Another Briton hoping for Golden Globes glory is Charlotte Rampling, who is nominated for best actress in a limited television series for her performance in London Spy, while Welsh actor Matthew Rhys is up for best actor in a television drama series for The Americans.

  • How to watch the awards

It all kicks off at 8pm in Los Angeles and will end at midnight, or from 1am to 4am in the UK.

While Americans can watch the Golden Globes on NBC, anyone wishing to watch from the UK can watch at NBC Online.

  • Who is hosting the awards?
Jimmy Fallon poses during a Golden Globes Awards preview day. Credit: AP

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon is presenting this year's show, taking over from Ricky Gervais who has hosted four times.

  • Who is presenting the awards?

Leonardo DiCaprio, Anna Kendrick, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, Amy Schumer, Drew Barrymore, Zoe Saldana, Steve Carell, Diego Luna, and Sienna Miller have all been confirmed to be among those presenting awards.

  • What are the awards and who is nominated?
  • Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

  • Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

  • Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

  • Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

  • Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

  • Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

  • Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

  • Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Water

  • Original Score, Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

  • Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

  • Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

  • Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

  • Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

  • Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

  • Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

  • Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

  • Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture

Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

  • Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish