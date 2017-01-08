British stars hoping for success at 74th annual Golden Globes

A host of British stars are hoping for success at the 74th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The awards seek to honour the best in American film and television from the past year.

Musical La La Land leads the pack with seven nominations, while coming-of-age drama Moonlight has six nods, including one for its British star Naomie Harris.

British actors Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie are recognised for their roles in BBC thriller The Night Manager, which is up for four awards including best limited TV series.

Hugh Grant is up for best actor in a musical or comedy film for Florence Foster Jenkins.

Fellow Britons Dev Patel and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will battle it out for best supporting actor for their roles in Lion and Nocturnal Animals respectively.

While British-born Lily Collins - the daughter of musician Phil Collins - is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in Warren Beatty's Rules Don't Apply.

Meanwhile, British-American star Andrew Garfield is nominated for best actor in a film drama for his portrayal of Second World War hero Desmond Doss in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.

British stars also feature prominently in the television award categories with Colman hoping to secure the award for best supporting actress in a limited series as she goes up against British stars Thandie Newton, who is nominated for Westworld, and Lena Headey from Game Of Thrones.

Briton Claire Foy, is nominated for best actress in a television drama series for her portrayal of the Queen in the drama, which focuses on the monarch's early reign.

The Crown will battle for best television drama series with Game Of Thrones, Netflix's original series Stranger Things, US drama This Is Us and big budget HBO drama Westworld.

Another Briton hoping for Golden Globes glory is Charlotte Rampling, who is nominated for best actress in a limited television series for her performance in London Spy, while Welsh actor Matthew Rhys is up for best actor in a television drama series for The Americans.