British stars hoping for success at 74th annual Golden Globes
A host of British stars are hoping for success at the 74th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.
The awards seek to honour the best in American film and television from the past year.
Musical La La Land leads the pack with seven nominations, while coming-of-age drama Moonlight has six nods, including one for its British star Naomie Harris.
British actors Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie are recognised for their roles in BBC thriller The Night Manager, which is up for four awards including best limited TV series.
Hugh Grant is up for best actor in a musical or comedy film for Florence Foster Jenkins.
Fellow Britons Dev Patel and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will battle it out for best supporting actor for their roles in Lion and Nocturnal Animals respectively.
While British-born Lily Collins - the daughter of musician Phil Collins - is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in Warren Beatty's Rules Don't Apply.
Meanwhile, British-American star Andrew Garfield is nominated for best actor in a film drama for his portrayal of Second World War hero Desmond Doss in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.
British stars also feature prominently in the television award categories with Colman hoping to secure the award for best supporting actress in a limited series as she goes up against British stars Thandie Newton, who is nominated for Westworld, and Lena Headey from Game Of Thrones.
Briton Claire Foy, is nominated for best actress in a television drama series for her portrayal of the Queen in the drama, which focuses on the monarch's early reign.
The Crown will battle for best television drama series with Game Of Thrones, Netflix's original series Stranger Things, US drama This Is Us and big budget HBO drama Westworld.
Another Briton hoping for Golden Globes glory is Charlotte Rampling, who is nominated for best actress in a limited television series for her performance in London Spy, while Welsh actor Matthew Rhys is up for best actor in a television drama series for The Americans.
- How to watch the awards
It all kicks off at 8pm in Los Angeles and will end at midnight, or from 1am to 4am in the UK.
While Americans can watch the Golden Globes on NBC, anyone wishing to watch from the UK can watch at NBC Online.
- Who is hosting the awards?
The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon is presenting this year's show, taking over from Ricky Gervais who has hosted four times.
- Who is presenting the awards?
Leonardo DiCaprio, Anna Kendrick, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, Amy Schumer, Drew Barrymore, Zoe Saldana, Steve Carell, Diego Luna, and Sienna Miller have all been confirmed to be among those presenting awards.
- What are the awards and who is nominated?
- Best Motion Picture, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
- Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
- Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
- Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
- Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
- Best Director, Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
- Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water
- Original Score, Motion Picture
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
- Best Motion Picture, Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
- Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
- Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
- Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
- Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
- Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
- Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
- Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture
Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
John Turturro, The Night Of
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
- Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
- Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish