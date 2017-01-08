British student dies in Japanese high-rise building fall

A British student has died after falling from a high-rise building in Japan.

Justin Brown, a history student at Durham University, was reportedly discovered on the ground by a taxi driver after he fell from an "elevated point" on a building in Tokyo on New Year's Eve.

He had been part way through his year abroad at Waseda University in Tokyo at the time of his death.

Dormmate Leila Dara, who was studying in Japan with Justin, described her friend in an emotional blogpost as "an absolutely incredible human being" and wrote about how she used to tell him "he was the funniest person in the dorm, and I believe that even now".

Tributes were also paid to the talented student by Durham University professors who described him as "an exemplary student" and "well-liked member of Hatfield College".

Professor Jo Fox, head of the history department, said: "Justin was one of our very best students and was clearly on course for a strong first class degree. He demonstrated passion for history and in particular the history of Japan and China.

"He was a model student - funny, committed, sharp, independent, and very well-liked by all."