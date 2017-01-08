Britons warned to brace for snow

Britons have been warned to wrap up warm and brace for snow as the UK looks set to be hit by freezing temperatures and wintry conditions by the end of the week.

According to forecasters temperatures will fall from Thursday onwards and the mercury could drop to minus double figures by the weekend as Arctic winds move south across Europe.

A Met office spokesman confirmed: "Most places are at risk. By Thursday and/or Friday, I think most places will stand risk of seeing something a bit wintry - sleet or snow.

"Next weekend we could be into minus double figures overnight."