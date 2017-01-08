- ITV Report
Britons warned to brace for snow
Britons have been warned to wrap up warm and brace for snow as the UK looks set to be hit by freezing temperatures and wintry conditions by the end of the week.
According to forecasters temperatures will fall from Thursday onwards and the mercury could drop to minus double figures by the weekend as Arctic winds move south across Europe.
A Met office spokesman confirmed: "Most places are at risk. By Thursday and/or Friday, I think most places will stand risk of seeing something a bit wintry - sleet or snow.
"Next weekend we could be into minus double figures overnight."
The drop in temperature comes in the wake of a deadly icy spell that has swept across Europe in the last few days, reportedly resulting in a number of deaths.
At least 10 people have reportedly died of cold in Poland as temperatures plummeted to sub-freezing temperatures and a man in Belgium is said to have died when his truck slid off a highway.
A further half a dozen homeless people's deaths in Italy have also been blamed on the cold snap.