David Bowie honoured by fans at memorial concert to mark 70th birthday

Sunday would have been David Bowie's 70th birthday Credit: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

David Bowie has been remembered by family, friends, and fans on what would have been his 70th birthday at a memorial concert held in his honour. The charity concert, held in his birthplace of Brixton, was organised by the musician's close friend actor Gary Oldman, who opened the show with an emotional rendition of 'Dead Man Walking' along with former band members of the star.

The concert, held just days before the one year anniversary of Bowie's death, was billed as a "one-time only event" featuring "Bowie people performing Bowie music Bowie style", and was planned to raise funds for the Children And The Arts charity. It was one of a number of events being held across his birthday weekend, including the launch of a David Bowie walking tour through Brixton which features songs, stories and anecdotes from his life. Further events in the series will also take place in New York, Los Angeles, Sydney and Tokyo raising money for youth arts education.

Other tributes to the 'Let's Dance Singer', who died on January 10 last year, were also posted online with his wife Iman leading the way with an image depicting her late husband along with the message "Jan 8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever".